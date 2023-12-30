Lantz Financial LLC Has $10.50 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP)

Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September accounts for about 4.2% of Lantz Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Lantz Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September worth $10,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 98,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after buying an additional 7,045 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 3.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 66,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 55,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,666,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September stock opened at $36.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.61.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (BSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

