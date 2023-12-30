Wrapped TRON (WTRX) Market Capitalization Hits $9.33 Billion

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. Over the last week, Wrapped TRON has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Wrapped TRON has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion and approximately $1.23 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped TRON coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000251 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 88,324,976,651 coins and its circulating supply is 88,324,938,773 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wrapped TRON is tron.network. Wrapped TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation.

Wrapped TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 88,326,749,223.76125 with 88,326,732,222.91469 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.10626936 USD and is up 0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $1,209,553.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

