Prom Price Hits $5.34 (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. In the last week, Prom has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One Prom token can now be purchased for about $5.34 or 0.00012680 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a market cap of $97.42 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005770 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00021387 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,059.73 or 0.99905734 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012359 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00011134 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $80.06 or 0.00190170 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About Prom

PROM is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.39019078 USD and is down -3.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $1,815,953.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.