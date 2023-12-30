Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Shares Sold by Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV cut its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 18,303 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 10.6% during the second quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 145,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,423 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust stock opened at $17.34 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.36 and a fifty-two week high of $18.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.24.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

