WhiteCoin Price Tops $0.0583 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 30th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0583 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $44.55 million and approximately $40,611.92 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 97.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00022318 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.28 or 0.00174055 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00017522 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00009458 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000439 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002341 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

