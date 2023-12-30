Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Decreases Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC cut its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,492 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1,490.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $34,431.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 231,379,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,048,963,492. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $34,431.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 231,379,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,048,963,492. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $159,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,913,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,985,403 over the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Stock Up 0.1 %

WMT opened at $157.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.79. The company has a market cap of $424.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.09 and a 1 year high of $169.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMT. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

