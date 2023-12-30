Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Lowers Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC cut its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,095 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,819,108 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,774,723,000 after purchasing an additional 868,582 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Boeing by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,416,857 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,578,184,000 after purchasing an additional 392,811 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Boeing by 4.9% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,306,455 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,865,614,000 after purchasing an additional 863,026 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Boeing by 109,667.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Boeing by 1.7% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,115,353 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,347,119,000 after purchasing an additional 185,383 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.12.

Boeing Stock Up 0.2 %

BA stock opened at $260.76 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.25 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.34.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($6.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

