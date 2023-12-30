Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC Purchases 4,730 Shares of Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:RIET)

Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC increased its position in shares of Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:RIET – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the quarter. Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 12.1% of Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC’s holdings in Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Pettee Investors Inc. raised its stake in Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 39,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period.

Shares of Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.09 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.13. Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.20.

Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (RIET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-dividend-paying, US-listed common and preferred stocks of REITs and real estate operating companies. RIET was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by Hoya.

