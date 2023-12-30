Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Sells 250 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC decreased its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTD. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $236,381.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,255.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $236,381.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,255.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $173,712.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 660,009 shares in the company, valued at $43,877,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 284,864 shares of company stock valued at $22,548,807. 10.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.88.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $71.96 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $91.85. The company has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.04.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $493.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.94 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

