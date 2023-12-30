Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by Hemington Wealth Management

Hemington Wealth Management reduced its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 585,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,643 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 7.3% of Hemington Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hemington Wealth Management owned approximately 0.08% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $15,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Bridgeworth LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 3,771,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,404,000 after buying an additional 823,922 shares during the period. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Sutton Place Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 269,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 69.8% during the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 13,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period.

DFAC opened at $29.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $23.92 and a 1 year high of $29.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.15.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

