Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Sold by Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV trimmed its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARCC. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 82,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 15,957 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Ares Capital by 59.1% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 11,226 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 513,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,759,000 after buying an additional 106,704 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $897,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. 29.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital Stock Down 0.2 %

ARCC opened at $20.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.36. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $20.21.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 50.37% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $655.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARCC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Read Our Latest Report on Ares Capital

About Ares Capital

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.