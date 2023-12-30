FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Lowers Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,437 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% during the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $222.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $237.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $204.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.44.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.21.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

