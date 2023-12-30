Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.28 and last traded at $5.29. 479,838 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 676,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.53.

Lightwave Logic Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $579.97 million, a PE ratio of -27.67 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.74 and its 200 day moving average is $5.72.

Get Lightwave Logic alerts:

Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lightwave Logic

About Lightwave Logic

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LWLG. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Lightwave Logic by 703.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Lightwave Logic by 186.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lightwave Logic in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Lightwave Logic in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Lightwave Logic by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.11% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Lightwave Logic, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the development of photonic devices and non-linear optical polymer materials systems for fiber-optic data communications and optical computing markets in the United States. The company is involved in the designing and synthesizing of organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lightwave Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightwave Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.