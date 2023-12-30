Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.28 and last traded at $5.29. 479,838 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 676,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.53.
The company has a market cap of $579.97 million, a PE ratio of -27.67 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.74 and its 200 day moving average is $5.72.
Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.
Lightwave Logic, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the development of photonic devices and non-linear optical polymer materials systems for fiber-optic data communications and optical computing markets in the United States. The company is involved in the designing and synthesizing of organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs.
