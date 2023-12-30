Hemington Wealth Management Has $438,000 Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Hemington Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 52.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACWI opened at $101.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.80. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $84.33 and a one year high of $102.28.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.962 dividend. This is a boost from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

