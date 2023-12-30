Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Grows Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Hershey comprises about 0.7% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total value of $285,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at $6,538,913.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total value of $285,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at $6,538,913.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,682 shares of company stock worth $883,405 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on HSY shares. Bank of America cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler cut Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.81.

Hershey Price Performance

NYSE:HSY opened at $186.54 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $178.82 and a 12 month high of $276.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

