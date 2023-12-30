Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Sells 71 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lessened its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,978 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up approximately 1.2% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 305,647.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,681,409,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163,167 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 11,985.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $56,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942,080 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 117,939.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,725 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $574,761,000. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $3,615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,545,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,524 shares of company stock valued at $67,087,167 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $486.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $457.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $431.09. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $283.22 and a 12-month high of $500.89. The firm has a market cap of $213.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $457.25.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

