MCF Advisors LLC Buys 819 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 819 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 167,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after buying an additional 8,246 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 32,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,067 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 630,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,372,000 after purchasing an additional 22,323 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 528,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,517,000 after purchasing an additional 131,969 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDF opened at $33.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.34 and its 200 day moving average is $32.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $33.89.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

