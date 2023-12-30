MCF Advisors LLC Purchases 299 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 91.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,418 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17,209.4% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,280,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,003,000 after buying an additional 1,272,637 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,416,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $154,878,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,345,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,250,000 after buying an additional 497,131 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $170.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.48. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $146.17 and a one year high of $171.20. The stock has a market cap of $72.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

