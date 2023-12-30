BCR Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 568 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

BCR Wealth Strategies LLC cut its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 0.7% of BCR Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $866,000. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,504.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 473,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 460,273 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,994,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 11,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,268.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 15,069 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA AVEM opened at $56.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $49.83 and a 52 week high of $57.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.12.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.