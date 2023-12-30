Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Sold by Hemington Wealth Management

Hemington Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,243,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,346,000 after purchasing an additional 910,216 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,847,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,981,000 after buying an additional 214,969 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 99,437.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,041,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,394,000 after acquiring an additional 9,032,873 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,349,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229,349 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,367,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,005,000 after acquiring an additional 45,708 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFAT opened at $52.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.01. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $41.16 and a 1 year high of $53.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

