Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Lowers Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Veeva Systems makes up 0.8% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 76.8% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.7% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 26.8% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 574,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,686,000 after purchasing an additional 121,522 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4,306.0% in the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 91,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,077,000 after purchasing an additional 89,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total value of $2,728,043.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,327.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total value of $2,728,043.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,327.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.66, for a total transaction of $998,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,735 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,930.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,351 shares of company stock worth $10,801,735. 10.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.14.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Veeva Systems stock opened at $192.50 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $157.00 and a one year high of $225.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.79.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

