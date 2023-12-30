Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC cut its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 35.5% in the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Equinix by 75.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Equinix in the first quarter worth $6,922,000. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP bought a new stake in Equinix in the first quarter worth $3,338,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the first quarter worth $448,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total transaction of $2,707,435.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,215,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total transaction of $2,707,435.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,215,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 1,902 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $811.68, for a total transaction of $1,543,815.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,694 shares in the company, valued at $115,010,185.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,494 shares of company stock valued at $5,654,822 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $805.39 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $648.23 and a 52-week high of $824.86. The stock has a market cap of $75.61 billion, a PE ratio of 86.60, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $780.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $771.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.23%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQIX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $830.33.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

