Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Lowers Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC cut its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 4.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 22,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Richelieu Gestion SA purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 31.8% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2.6% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $221.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $191.91 and a 200 day moving average of $166.08. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.93 and a fifty-two week high of $227.29.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.36 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.35.

In other Zscaler news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total value of $10,829,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,511,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,235,523,972.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.14, for a total transaction of $1,078,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,089.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total transaction of $10,829,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,511,041 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,523,972.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,052 shares of company stock worth $31,133,610 in the last 90 days. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

