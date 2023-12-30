Hemington Wealth Management Sells 67,516 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Hemington Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 36.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,516 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Hemington Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Hemington Wealth Management owned about 0.08% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $5,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 107,767.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,644,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,950,000 after purchasing an additional 15,629,573 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,443,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $71,328,000. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,253,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 711,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,858,000 after purchasing an additional 447,274 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $51.83 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $41.08 and a 12-month high of $52.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.33.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

