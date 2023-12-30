Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Purchased by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 32.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,398 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up about 3.3% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $12,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 578.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

QQQM stock opened at $168.54 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $107.14 and a 12 month high of $169.94. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.10.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3807 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.