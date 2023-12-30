600 Shares in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Purchased by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBB. Leo Brokerage LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 27.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 16.7% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sharper & Granite LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $135.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.10. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $111.83 and a 52-week high of $138.26.
iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.
