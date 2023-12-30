Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,847,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,355,130,000 after buying an additional 9,508,063 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,469,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,825,000 after buying an additional 26,285,599 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,899,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,469 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 35,439,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,720,000 after purchasing an additional 857,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,518,000 after purchasing an additional 818,829 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $49.37 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.58.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $1.3568 per share. This represents a $16.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 32.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

