KG&L Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

KG&L Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,130 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 84,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 199,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 57,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of MPW opened at $4.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $14.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.71.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.22%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -857.14%.

MPW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, September 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.