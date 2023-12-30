NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,168 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Solidarity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 21.1% in the third quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC now owns 60,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 10,537 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 17,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 38,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 11,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE NEE opened at $60.74 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $86.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.48 and a 200-day moving average of $64.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $124.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.51.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.