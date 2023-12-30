Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 500 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,685 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,067,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $222,232,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 19,776 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 7,451 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in Autodesk during the second quarter worth $24,349,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,700,717,000 after purchasing an additional 989,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at $226,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $243.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.29, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.61 and a 12 month high of $245.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $218.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.78.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $2,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,112,192. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $2,340,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,488 shares in the company, valued at $11,112,192. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $67,227.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,539.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,991 shares of company stock valued at $5,366,699 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.45.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Autodesk

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.