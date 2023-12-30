Country Club Bank GFN Sells 550 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Country Club Bank GFN trimmed its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 31.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 397,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,758,000 after acquiring an additional 21,785 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ACWX opened at $51.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.63. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $44.89 and a twelve month high of $51.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.714 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

