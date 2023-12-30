U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,254 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,674 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 95,980.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 87.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,058,551 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $667,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,191 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 35.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,183,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,625,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT opened at $142.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.70.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Target’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.88.

In related news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

