Country Club Bank GFN Reduces Stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Country Club Bank GFN cut its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 36,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $17.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.33. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $18.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

About Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.166 dividend. This is a boost from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.49%.

(Free Report)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.