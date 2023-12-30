Charles Schwab Trust Co Takes Position in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.9% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,511,794 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $69,754,000 after buying an additional 83,952 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,110,918 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 725,228 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,462,000 after acquiring an additional 50,070 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 451,297 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 443,849 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,015,000 after purchasing an additional 21,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CQP. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $48.93 on Friday. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $42.96 and a 1 year high of $62.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.77.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 253.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.51%.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. It owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG production terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

See Also

