Country Club Bank GFN Acquires 466 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Country Club Bank GFN increased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 17,449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 11.2% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,343 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in 3M by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 5,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.10.

3M Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MMM stock opened at $109.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.38 billion, a PE ratio of -8.19, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.99. 3M has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $129.90.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -44.94%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

