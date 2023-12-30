MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MGIC Investment during the first quarter worth $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MGIC Investment by 374.0% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in MGIC Investment during the second quarter worth $77,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in MGIC Investment by 26.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.88.

MGIC Investment Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of MTG opened at $19.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.27. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $296.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.31 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 61.88% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.62%.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

