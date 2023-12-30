Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $1 Million Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at about $495,973,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $340,672,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $247,100,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 489.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of DFS stock opened at $112.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.70 and a 200 day moving average of $98.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.44. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $79.04 and a 52 week high of $122.50.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.59). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 20.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.38.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

