Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,183,000 after buying an additional 30,826,910 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,801,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,088,000 after buying an additional 835,109 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,149,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,143,000 after acquiring an additional 135,806 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,083,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,802,000 after acquiring an additional 46,963 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,762,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,837,000 after acquiring an additional 240,879 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWR opened at $77.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.01. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $78.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

