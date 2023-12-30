40,700 Shares in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Purchased by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Core & Main by 37.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Core & Main by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Core & Main by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Core & Main by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Core & Main by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core & Main Stock Performance

Shares of CNM stock opened at $40.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.36. Core & Main, Inc. has a one year low of $19.11 and a one year high of $40.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). Core & Main had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Core & Main’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNM. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Core & Main from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $600,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,014.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Core & Main news, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $1,360,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,706.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $600,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at $577,014.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,551,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,970,840 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Profile

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

