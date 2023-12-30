Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CINF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,585,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 824.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 722,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 644,430 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 294.9% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 589,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,350,000 after purchasing an additional 440,158 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,246,056,000 after purchasing an additional 360,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Corp ON purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,140,000. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $102.98 per share, with a total value of $205,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.78 per share, with a total value of $98,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,542 shares in the company, valued at $4,893,758.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $102.98 per share, with a total value of $205,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,307,795.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $103.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.56. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $95.01 and a 52 week high of $130.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.38%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.57.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

