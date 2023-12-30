D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,577 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 36.8% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 77,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after purchasing an additional 20,711 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 16.7% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth about $726,454,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,519,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $151.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 1.48. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.10 and a 1-year high of $154.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.41 and a 200-day moving average of $121.38. The company has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.57.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 13.38%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 8.67%.

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,616. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,908 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.67.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

