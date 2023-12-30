Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 1,300 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Silgan were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLGN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Silgan by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Silgan by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Silgan by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Silgan by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Silgan in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 25,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $1,011,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,253,397.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Silgan news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $1,011,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,253,397.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $415,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,167,548.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,085 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,712. Company insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Price Performance

SLGN stock opened at $45.25 on Friday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $55.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.74.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. Silgan had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on SLGN shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Silgan in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Silgan from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.88.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

Featured Stories

