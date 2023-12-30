Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Stake Lowered by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Belden were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Belden in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 287.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Belden by 153.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in Belden by 403.4% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Belden

In other Belden news, SVP Leah Tate acquired 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.53 per share, for a total transaction of $100,021.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,820.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Fox Advisors cut shares of Belden from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Belden from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Belden from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Belden in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.60.

Belden Price Performance

Shares of BDC stock opened at $77.28 on Friday. Belden Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.54 and a 1 year high of $99.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.59 and its 200-day moving average is $84.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.02. Belden had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $626.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.24%.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

