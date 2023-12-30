Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,330 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on PXD. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (down previously from $276.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $301.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.48.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $225.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $233.02 and a 200 day moving average of $228.20. The stock has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $257.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Insider Activity at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Articles

