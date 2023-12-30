Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Stock Position Lifted by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 559.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 318.6% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $117.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.13. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $104.17 and a 1 year high of $131.07.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

