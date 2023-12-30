Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Has $218,000 Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9,912.6% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 78,769,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,327,125,000 after buying an additional 77,982,655 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,513,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,421,936,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,899 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108,945.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,471,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466,898 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,562,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,988,346,000 after buying an additional 4,333,997 shares during the period. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 330.5% during the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $417,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of TSM stock opened at $103.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $539.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $73.65 and a fifty-two week high of $110.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.42% and a return on equity of 28.28%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

