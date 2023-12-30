Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $284,000 Holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Camelot Portfolios LLC trimmed its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PDM. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 9.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 625,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 53,189 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,559,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,151,000 after buying an additional 295,400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 6,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 20,304 shares in the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDM opened at $7.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.58 million, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.15. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $11.37.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.57). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $146.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.64%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2).

