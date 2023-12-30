Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Trading 1.7% Higher

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.20 and last traded at $18.20. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.90.

Verbund Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.80.

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter.

About Verbund

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments. The company operates hydropower plants with a capacity of 8,417 megawatts (MW); wind farms with a capacity of 468 MW; solar power with a capacity of 443 MW; and 1 thermal power plant.

