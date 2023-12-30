Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.14

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.14 and last traded at $25.14, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.14.

Deutsche Wohnen Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.25.

About Deutsche Wohnen

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through Rental, Value-add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Care segment. The Rental segment offers value-enhancing management to residential real estate portfolio. The Value- add segment engages in the core business of letting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.