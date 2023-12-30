Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $27.62

Shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.62 and last traded at $27.63, with a volume of 110732 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.77.

Akzo Nobel Stock Up 0.4 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.77. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

